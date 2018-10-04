The Ball High School Class of 1976 Alumni Committee will launch its newly formed scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick at 6 p.m. today in the Wortham Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. All are invited. Donations also will be accepted. For information, call 409-771-0400.
The Kirwin, Dominican and Ursuline Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Friday and Saturday at the Galveston Country Club. All classes are welcome. Ball High School friends are invited too. For information, call Raymond Pierson, 832-755-9544, or Lois Celli Redford, 281-370-4668.
The Texas City High School Class of 1958 will have its reunion Friday at Olympia Grill on Pier 21, and Saturday at Fisherman’s Wharf, both in Galveston. Registration is $50 for Saturday (none for Friday, dutch treat). For information, call 409-938-7808.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have a homecoming dance fundraiser from 9 p.m. Oct. 19 to 1 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. All alumni are invited. For information and tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685.
The Ball High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year reunion Oct. 19-20 in Galveston. Registration is $40 per person or $60 per couple through Oct. 15. The cost increases to $60 per person afterward. For information, contact Vanessa Jefferson at foreverbhs78@yahoo.com or 409-996-1860.
The Texas City High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Downtown Café at 513 Sixth St. in Texas City. Registration is $18 per person. Payments can be mailed to Judy Goff Pyburn, P.O. Box 421, Manvel, TX 77578. For information, call Barbara McQuaig at 409-457-9162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.