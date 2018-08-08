The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information on registration, call Carol A. Guidry, 409-762-2469.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Guest speakers from Bethesda House will be on program. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Friday at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.iconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Youth Praise & Worship Explosion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 1607 Nasby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The NASA Aglow Lighthouse will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Praise Chapel at 18615 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, email nasaaglow74@gmail.com.
The women of Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor’s wife, Lynn Dwyer, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Connie Sanders will be the guest speaker.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Sunday; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 16 (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its Back to School “Stay on Track with Jesus Christ” program at its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. School supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. For information, call 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s, the Rev. Michael W. Dwyer Sr., 14th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Porter and Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church of La Marque will be the guests.
The youth and young adults of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Lloyd P. Sowell III, of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-354-8660.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., and his family at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall Jr. and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-995-0826.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its second annual Pastor’s Aide program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Steffany Williams, of God’s Holy Place Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have the 34th pre-anniversary services for its pastor, the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. Earl Langham and True Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have its Choir Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Kevin Jones will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-643-8105.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Gospel recording group, Ziyon, and the Voices of the Mainland, will be the featured guests. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a celebration brunch honoring its pastor’s wife, Bridgette Johnson, at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at The Wilbrydge Event Center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Attendees are asked to wear all white. For information, call JoAnn McCoy at 409-771-7845.
