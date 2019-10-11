The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its All Saints Day program at 9 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 89th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate the 16th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. Robert Woodard and Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-0173.
New Directions Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 121st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm C. Dotson Sr. and New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call Mildred Dickey, 409-908-9914.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick Wooley and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. L. D. Harris’ 18th pastoral anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brian St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. John Guidry and St. Mark’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-682-7614.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Prophet Gustavo Paez will speak at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Tuesday; its Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James with the following events at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston: Pre-anniversary revival will be nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; the Revs. Roland Hendricks and Clint Yancy, will speak respectively; and the pastoral anniversary will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 27; the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its eighth church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Benny Morris and Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
