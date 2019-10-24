The Men’s Ministry of Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until sold out Friday at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 134th church anniversary and homecoming at 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The Rev. John F. Johnson and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Saturday. For information, email Maleia Brooks, Malbro4@msn.com.
First Baptist Church will have its free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 53rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, in Texas City; and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall, 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Lataya Simpson, associate pastor at Bellaire United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will conclude celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Tim Schomp after its worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. A luncheon will be served in his honor after service. October birthdays also will be celebrated. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Adult Choir Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D. J. Harris, of Greater Harvest Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate All Auxiliaries Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 409-939-7879.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James at 4 p.m. Sunday at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Northside Baptist Church will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2801 N. Logan St. in Texas City. For information, call Connie Troutman, 281-536-8589.
The Booker T. Ex’s will have its inaugural gospel/spiritual Evening in the Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the African American Historical and Cultural Park, 501 Fourth Ave. N., in Texas City. “Celebrating Our Rich Heritage With Pride” is the theme. Take your own chairs. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377, Hazel Mays, 409-359-3388, or Bobby Garrett, 409-935-3377.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Nov. 5 in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Officers for 2020-21 will be announced. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall, pastor of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the revivalist. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-995-7495.
The fifth annual Sister Ruth Hall Faithful & Dedicated Image Honor Awards and the 22nd Praise God in His Sanctuary gospel musical will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. Lena Cunningham will be the special guest. There also will be various groups on program. For information, call Dwight and Pat Pervis, 409-974-4083.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have a praise worship program. A Thanksgiving luncheon also take place; take a side dish or dessert to share (turkey/ham will be provided). For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick L. Combs Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will recognize veterans with its Veterans Day Observance “My Brother’s Keeper” program at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Dr. Eric Roberson will be the guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Samaritan’s Purse will be collection items for its annual Operation Christmas Child project at varying times Nov. 18 through Nov. 25 at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 204 W. Edgewood Drive, in Friendswood; First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main St., in Santa Fe; and Citymark Church, 231 W. Main St., in League City. For information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 817-595-2230.
New Life Church will be accepting canned food for its food drive through Nov. 24. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 24 at 1017 Bayou Road, Suite 107-C, in La Marque. For information, visit www.newlifechurchoftexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.