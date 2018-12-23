Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The G County Hope Foundation is seeking volunteers to help with its sixth annual Gift Wrapping Party from 2 p.m. until Sunday at Vickie’s Hidden Treasures at 11 S. Algeria St. in Texas City. For information, call 832-677-7551 or 713-584-0055.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Jan. 15 in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The Tutor-a-Tor Mentoring Program is looking for people willing to spend up to an hour a week mentoring a student in various academic and career areas at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Contact Vivian Hernandez, vivianhernandez@gisd.org or 409-766-5743/409-939-8772, or visit gisd.org/volunteer.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center for Environmental Health and Medicine is seeking volunteers to participate in its Assessment of Indoor Air Quality and Health after Hurricane Harvey Study. Must be 18 and older. If you’d like to participate, contact Chantele Singleton at csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
