Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Unshakeable Conference at various times through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Officers for 2020-21 will be announced. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. The Rev. William L. Randall Jr., pastor of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be the revivalist. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-995-7495.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The fifth annual Sister Ruth Hall Faithful & Dedicated Image Honor Awards and the 22nd Praise God in His Sanctuary gospel musical will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. Lena Cunningham will be the special guest. There also will be various groups on program. For information, call Dwight and Pat Pervis, 409-974-4083.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Homecoming Day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Timothy Allen and Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be the guests. All veterans in attendance also will be recognized. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have a praise worship program. A Thanksgiving luncheon also take place; take a side dish or dessert to share (turkey/ham will be provided). For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Thanksgiving community luncheon from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
Christ Together Galveston will have its United Worship “Night of Hope” event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Saengerfest Park, 2300 Strand St., in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. For information, visit www.christtogethergalveston.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick L. Combs Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.