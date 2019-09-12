Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its ninth annual Ten Men Standing on the Word of God conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, Ralph Marshall, Greg Curry, Darrell McCoy, Wayne Jenkins, Joe Daniels, Rufus Hillard, Aaron Jackson, D’Angelo Barnes, and Bobby Jobe will speak. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
The Clothes Closet of First Union Baptist Church will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Dinners are $11 each. For information, call Donna Gaines, 409-916-2332.
Greater St. Paul Baptist Church will celebrate its 20th Texas-Louisiana Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are asked to wear blue (Texas) or red (Louisiana). For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Roy Smith and Little Rock Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Pastor Edward Allums and Jesus is Lord Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Straight Way Church will celebrate Bishop John West’s 29th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. Bishop John Baines Sr. and Heart of Faith Church in Houston, will be the guests. For information, call 409-370-0500.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. T. D. Grant-Malone, pastor of The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest evangelist. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Rehearsals will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 409-935-3334.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Galveston County Sickle Cell Support Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Galveston Voices/Echoes of Praise, The Stinsons, and Robin Criswell and the Lambs of Fifth Ward Baptist Church also will be on program. For information, call Delores Florence, 409-621-6261.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sept. 22 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. Andre Menefee & GC, and Victoria Chatman, of Beautiful Feet Praise Dance Company, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. W. H. King III and Greater New Hope Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a banquet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Krystal Berry and Kendra Sowell will be the guest speakers. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $6 each. Semi-formal (no shorts or jeans). For information, call Mildred Jones, 409-996-4915, Bea Henderson, 409-789-4324, or Theresa Fair, 409-877-3124.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s mass choir will present the five-act pageant “Man Shall Not Live By Bread Alone” nightly at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-692-1667 or 409-935-8414.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
