Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. through Friday at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 5 p.m. through Friday at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. Registration is $3 for ages 18 and older, and $2 for ages 17 and younger. For information, call 409-935-8121.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 4628 Avenue Q in Galveston. For all ages. For information, email holisticgalveston@sbcglobal.net.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its testimonies and praise program at 3 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-0584.
