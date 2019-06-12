The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Registration is $3 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call Tiffany Alfred, 409-457-6851.
First Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:30 p.m. through Thursday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-7700 or 409-771-8460.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City: Father’s Day recognition, 11 a.m. Sunday; and the Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 23; the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. June 23 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Kerry W. Tillmon, E. R. Johnson, and Michael Dwyer Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through June 20 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 6:30 p.m. June 20 and June 21 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. B. Wesley Austin, from Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries, will be the evangelist. Dive Grace Trio will lead praise and worship June 20. For information, call 409-939-2405.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir pre-annual day program at 6 p.m. June 22 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All churches and their choirs are invited to participate. The annual day program will be at 3 p.m. June 30. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Ji Young Jeon, a prima donna dramatic coloratura soprano from Busan, South Korea, will sing “Rejoice Greatly” from Handel’s “Messiah” at 11 a.m. June 23 at First Presbyterian Church at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Daniel Klein, 214-457-4525.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will have its spring praise event at 6 p.m. June 29 at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Joseph Carter and The Boyz, from New Orleans, will be the featured guests. For information, call Melvin Earls, 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls, 409-621-6736.
