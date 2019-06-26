The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at a location TBD. For information, call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Central High School Class of 1967 will have its 70th birthday celebration July 13 at The Wilbrydge at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Lee Harrison, 409-739-9077, Pat Toliver, 409-771-5562, or Floretta Laws, 409-771-8382.
The Texas City High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion July 19 and July 20. The classes of 1967 through 1971 are also invited to attend. Registration is $55 by July 10; and $60 at the door. Contact Barbara White, mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Ball High School Classes of 1985 and 1988 will have a benefit school supply dance from 9 p.m. July 26 to 1 a.m. July 27 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is $10. BYOB. Take a donation of miscellaneous school supplies (clear or mesh backpacks only). Cash donations also will be accepted. Call Tina Bush, 409-939-4172, or Chanda Clay, 832-266-5431.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 will have its inaugural Sterling W. Patrick Scholarship Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Debra James-Liedy, 409-771-0400, Pam Langham, 409-739-2660, or Debra Cotton, 409-392-4850.
The La Marque High School multi-class reunion, “Still Roarin,’” will be Sept. 28 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. Call Bruce Blankenship at 409-599-5007, or David Laymance at 409-599-5936.
The Ball High School Class of 1964 will have its 55-year reunion Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. For information, call Estell Hudson at 936-254-2016. For cruise information, call Judy Sharp at 850-234-3629.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in Galveston. Registration is $100 per classmate and $60 per guest through Sept. 15. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com, or via Cash App at $BHSClassof89. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.