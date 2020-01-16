Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Women Motivated to Serve of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Sherry Henry will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $20. For information, call 409-750-6229.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
First Lutheran Church will present the renown Bach Society of Houston in concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Violinist Matthew Carrington will be featured. Admission is free, but a free will offering will be taken. For information, email Rick Erickson, rick@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The United Methodist Women of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will observe its annual day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Alexis Sowell Nwajei will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-771-0400.
Straight Way Church will host a gospel musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. For information, call 409-370-0500.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Unit of Church Women United will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-6881 or 409-762-8638.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will celebrate its church anniversary with its Harlem Nights Gala event at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Chandelier Event Center, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, live entertainment, and more. For tickets and information, email theshilohchurch_office@yahoo.com or call 409-621-5080.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will hold an “End-of-Life” workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. Admission is free. To RSVP, call the Rev. G. Todd Williams, 713-922-6599. For information, visit www.westministerprez.com.
The Jerusalem Gospelaires will celebrate its 44th anniversary with a pre-anniversary program at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and the anniversary service will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Various groups and soloists will be on both programs. For information, call Harold Mason, 409-939-6580.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 31st pastoral anniversary of its pastor the Rev. A. C. Tryon, and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jeanette Elias, 713-253-0461.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 180th church anniversary with an “Evening of Elegance Gala” at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House, 2323 Mechanic St., in Galveston. Tickets are $80 per person. Tables/sponsorships also are available. For tickets and information, email avenuelmbc@yahoo.com or call 409-762-8795.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
