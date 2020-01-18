Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Turning Point Church of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help distribute food to needy families Tuesday at 4124 Broadway in Galveston. Sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. For information, text or call 409-939-3931.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Artist Boat is seeking volunteers to help paint its Mardi Gras float at various times today, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Jan. 26, Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. To sign up, contact Liz Aguilar, admin@artistboat.org or 409-770-0722.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is seeking volunteers to help with the Texas Waterway Cleanup Event set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or call Colleen Merritt, 409-938-9255.
Odyssey Academy is seeking volunteers for its Odyssey Café staff during its lunch periods weekdays at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information and application, email Melanie Tovar, mtovar@odyacad.com, or Delfina Scott, dscott@odyacad.com.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
