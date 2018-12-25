First Lutheran Church will have its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-8477.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: 10 a.m. Sunday — Combined Contemporary and Traditional worship service; and 8 p.m. Monday — Watch Night Party and Games. For information, call 409-925-8466.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Night Watch service from 9 p.m. to midnight Monday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Laverne Denmond, from Rock of Zion Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Monday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, leave a message at 409-986-9197.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Jan. 6. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Voices of the Mainland will have a program at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All gospel groups and church choirs are invited to participate. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
