Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual garage sale form 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Gregory Harris, 281-854-5471.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.ml. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church’s Mission Ministry will have its Senior Recognition program at 2 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Ruth Bacon, Rosa Brown, Nannie Collins, Jessie Curtis, Ella Dergin, Hattie McIntosh, Wilma Pratt, Sarah Smith, Celia Strain, and Ella Tucker will be honored. For information, call 409-739-3193.
St. Vincent’s Day, celebrating 65 years of service, will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Several awards will be presented. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s mass choir will present the five-act pageant “Man Shall Not Live By Bread Alone” nightly at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-692-1667 or 409-935-8414.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Old School Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an appreciation service honoring Cindy Gillins at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, from Greater House of Love, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. All ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessing of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All pets should be on a leash. Donations of food, blankets and towels also will be accepted and will be given to the Galveston Island Humane Society. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
