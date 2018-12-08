Central Community Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5301 Ave. R in Galveston. Spaghetti dinners and sodas also will be available for purchase. For information, call Bill Purdy at 409-457-4239.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the hospital’s south lobby at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Nassau Bay. For information, call 281-523-2259.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Gospel Explosion at 5 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. “Young People Standing Firm on Your Faith” is the theme. For information, call Deborah Montgomery at 409-497-1118.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its end of year musical at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and its Usher Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of Apostle Aaron Johnson with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Saturday and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Emmanuel Jones and Steffany Williams will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Christmas community luncheon immediately after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-5644.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Testimony Treasures will be shared, and members are asked to take new, unwrapped socks and a Christian mug to participate in a mug gift exchange. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: The Great Christmas Giveaway at 10 a.m. Dec. 16; Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 16; and Christmas Eve service will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 — Ancient Words: A Christmas Story, presented by the Chancel Choir and Praise Team; 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 — Candlelight Service; 10 a.m. Dec. 30 — Combined Contemporary and Traditional worship service; and 8 p.m. Dec. 31 — Watch Night Party and Games. For information, call 409-925-8466.
