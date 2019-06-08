First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City: High school and college graduates will be recognized at 11 a.m. Sunday; Father’s Day recognition, 11 a.m. June 16; and the Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 23; the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Stan DeKoven, founder and president of Vision International Education Services, and president of Vision International University, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Family Church at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call Raymond Galloway, 409-457-5198.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 3 p.m. Sunday, 11:45 a.m. June 16, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. June 23 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Robert Maxey, Kerry W. Tillmon, E. R. Johnson, and Michael Dwyer Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, Joyce M. Ford’s, 20th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Edward Allums, of The Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson Jr.’s, 20th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gaidi Burgess and Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Registration is $3 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call Tiffany Alfred, 409-457-6851.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
First Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-7700 or 409-771-8460.
