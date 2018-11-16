Faith events
Lighthouse Christian Ministries will have a huge parking lot garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 800 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. All sorts of clothes, shoes, housewares, and more will be available. For information, email larry@lighthousecm.org or call 281-339-3033, Ext. 315.
Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 4109 Ave. L in Galveston. Toys, furniture, fishing equipment and gently worn clothing will be available. For information, call Joanne Valencia at 409-692-1457.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
First Baptist Church and New Vision Church will have a joint worship service and fellowship dinner at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2504 44th St. in Dickinson. For information, call 281-989-2973 or 832-340-0107.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 22nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
There will be a Thanksgiving outreach event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Family Church at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. All veterans and families are invited. For information, call Raymond Galloway at 409-457-5198.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 18th pastor and wife anniversary for Michael Spry Sr., and his wife, Lisa, at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Silvester Morris, of Old Fashion Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. The Texas City Messengers and Gregory Daniels also will be on program. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its annual Deacons Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-4502.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Keith Webb will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-340-7715.
