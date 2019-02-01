Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a turkey leg fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 823 Texas Ave. in La Marque. The cost is $8. For information, call 409-256-5103.
Straight Way Church will celebrate its 33rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. John W. Baines Sr. and Heart of Faith Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-221-0734.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Dexter Henderson, and his wife’s, 16th Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Steele Sr. and Progressive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-539-2523 or 409-765-9787.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carols R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Mount Olive Baptist Church’s Senior Saints will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, call Linda Magee at 281-996-5065.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present a gospel tour at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. The tour will feature six-time Stellar nominee, Endurance, Unrestricted Praise, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.