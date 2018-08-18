ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, at 6 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Deborah Clemons at 409-256-8289, or Donald James at 409-877-8527.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Women’s Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Women are asked to wear red. For information, call 409-762-4237.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Roy L. Smith, and his wife, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Larry Johnson and the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ will have its annual Women’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1810 Nashby in La Marque. “Forging Ahead in Difficult Times” is the theme. Sharon Hennesy, from True Vine Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Barbara Brown at 409-789-3492.
The Men’s Chorus of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual musical day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Mission Society of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-3819.
Haven of Love will present a program at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at 811 Sixth Ave. N. in Texas City. “Walking in the Spirit” is the theme. For information, call Edna Hill at 832-343-8510.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 53rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gerald R. Holland and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8; musical at 6 p.m. Sept. 8; and its church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Christopher Spivey will be the clinician. Registration is $5. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests at the anniversary. For information, call 409-526-7035.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
