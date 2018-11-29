Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have a revival and fundraiser nightly at 6:30 p.m. through Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Ministers Robert Robinson, Preston Dawson, and Jeff Maxey will speak respectively. Dinners will be sold each night for $10 each. There also will be concert ($10 donation at door) featuring Chuck and the Guiding Clouds at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
The youth of Live Oak Baptist Church will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and there will be a revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1020 32nd St. in Galveston. The Rev. R. A. Williams, pastor of McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, of Los Angeles, California, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-765-9488.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will host Bishop Hector F. Monterroso, bishop assistant in the Diocese of Texas, at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Family and Friends Day. For information, call Michelle Allen at 832-244-1817.
Trinity Lutheran Church will host the praise band “Chaos” from Memorial Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. The youth Christmas program will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 16. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 outside the hospital’s south lobby at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Nassau Bay. For information, call 281-523-2259.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Gospel Explosion at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. “Young People Standing Firm on Your Faith” is the theme. For information, call Deborah Montgomery at 409-497-1118.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its end of year musical at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and its Usher Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of Apostle Aaron Johnson with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Earl Langham and Steffany Williams will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Testimony Treasures will be shared, and members are asked to take new, unwrapped socks and a Christian mug to participate in a mug gift exchange. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: The Great Christmas Giveaway at 10 a.m. Dec. 16; Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 16; and Christmas Eve service will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Jan. 8 in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.