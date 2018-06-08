St. John’s Baptist Church will have a pre-pastoral service for its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson, at 7 p.m. today at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Gaidi Burgess and Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-3461.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday at 4628 Ave. Q in Galveston. Walter Turner, from Grace Congregational Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-0169.
New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Andrew Berry II will be the guest speaker. The eighth anniversary service program will begin at 3 p.m. June 24 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. William Randall and the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its installation service of its founding pastor, Melvin Bouldin Jr., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Refreshments will be served from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Rev. Reginald Pope will conduct the service. For information, call 409-770-3532 or 409-771-5717.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of Joyce M. Ford at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Carlos Phillips, from McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 11:45 a.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Robert Maxey, Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through June 15 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. A $3 donation per participant is asked. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through June 15 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 per person. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is free. For information, call 409-945-4426.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Westward Church of Christ will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:45 p.m. Monday through June 15 at 302 N. Westward St. in Texas City. No registration fee. For all ages. For information, call 409-935-6411 or 409-938-3005.
New Directions Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. For information, call 409-916-2925.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. June 15 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon June 16 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will offer a free tax seminar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. John O’Brien will be the presenter. For information, email stmichaelsepiscopal@comcast.net or call 409-935-3559.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 through June 22 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 18 through June 22 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 7 p.m. June 20 through June 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its summer bazaar at 1 p.m. June 23 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. All sorts of wares will be available for sale. Booths are available for $20 (no food). For information, call 409-497-5790.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 6 p.m. June 25 through June 28 at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 26 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. July 10 through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
