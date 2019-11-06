The Central High School Class of 1965 will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday on the fourth floor of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Call Robert Simpson, 409-750-2783.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Santa Fe School Alumni will have its annual reunion reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Santa Fe School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. A $10 donation per alumni is asked. Call 409-925-5285.
The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at a location TBD. Call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Dec. 3 at a time and location to be determined. Call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Barbara Payne, 409-370-9050.
The Ball High School Classes of 1969 through 1979 will have its annual holiday gala from 8 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. BYOB. Call Janet Washington, 409-762-1935, Jay Netherly, 281-865-1438, or Shelia Smith, 409-526-4978.
The Ball High School Class of 1985 will celebrate its 35-year reunion aboard the Carnival Dream May 7 through May 11, 2020. To sign up for a payment plan, email Frank Davis, anchorsawaycruises@yahoo.com, or call 832-483-6368.
