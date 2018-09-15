ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its 18th annual Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Texas attendees are asked to wear blue, and Louisiana attendees are asked to wear red. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Bible Band Auxiliary of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-370-4473.
The Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its second church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Andrew Berry II will be the guest speaker. For information, call Tillie Henson at 409-502-7772.
Straight Way Church will celebrate the 28th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, Bishop John B. West, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Archbishop John W. Baines Sr. and Heart of Faith Ministry will be the guests. For information, call 832-221-0737.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its 17th annual pre-appreciation service for its pastor, the Rev. L. D. Harris, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. Johnnie Grimes and Truth Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer a six-weeks Ladies Bible Study nightly at 6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “You’ll Get Through This,” by Max Lucado is the study book, which will be available for $10. To RSVP, call Staci Taylor at 409-771-6577.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
West Point Baptist Church will have a music workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The grand musical will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Kenneth Myles, director of worship and arts at the Church Without Walls, will be the guest clinician. Preregistration is $15 and onsite registration is $20. For information, visit westpointmbc.org or call 409-762-5642.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual ecumenical citywide prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25. Richard Rhoades and Jude Ezuma will be the speakers. For tickets and information, call Bob Fullen at 409-789-1426, or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
There will be an enrichment seminar and workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Family Unity Baptist Church at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will have to purchase the materials at $25. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing pfmikel52@gmail.com or by calling 281-615-1400.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 99th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Homer Williams, retired elder of the Texas Annual Conference, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Roy Nickerson, at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Our Lady of Lourdes Altar and Rosary Society will have its annual card party and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Madonna Hall at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-935-9408.
The Pastor’s Aide of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at 2717 A. S. Johnson Blvd. (Avenue H) in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary after the 10 a.m. service Sept. 30 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. All members and former members are encouraged to attend. There will be a potluck lunch afterward, so take a dish to share. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Polka service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. Donations of food, blankets, and towels also will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through today; $25 Sunday through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.