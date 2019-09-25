Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped is seeking volunteers to help sort and distribute clothes at its inaugural plus-size clothing giveaway Saturday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. To sign up, contact Angela Wilson, angeladwilson71@yahoo.com or 409-939-2685.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Associated Credit Union of Texas, 1095 W. League City Parkway (take your own lunch), or at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. Any volunteers wanting to help with the ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery is welcome. For information, email info@galvestoncountyvolunteers.org.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
