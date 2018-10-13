Faith events
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled men’s prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. An $8 donation is asked. The Rev. James Pate Jr. will be the speaker. For information, call 409-443-4057.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Memorial Music Festival, saluting first responders, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. The event will feature a variety of music, food, silent auction, children games, and arts and crafts vendors. For information, call Sheryl Holland at 713-501-9714.
Grace Episcopal Church will have its BBQ and Bids event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. Barbecue plates will be $10 and there also will be a silent auction. For information, call 409-762-9676.
The Holy Rosary 2018 Crusade will be at 11:45 a.m. today at the Bay Street Park Gazebo at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Take your own chairs. For information, call Olga Capetillo at 409-739-0249 or 409-945-9940, or Susie Ayala at 409-789-6855.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. today, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jeanette Elias at 713-253-0461.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and the New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-908-9914 or 281-337-6610.
