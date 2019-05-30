Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Senior Mission No. 1 will have its annual day program at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Mary Bolden will be the theme speaker at the morning service; and the Rev. Dwight Pruitt and the St. Miles Baptist Church will be the special guests at the afternoon service. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City: Sunday School Promotion program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday; the Rev. Dexter Henderson and Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be the guests. High school and college graduates will be recognized at 11 a.m. June 9; Father’s Day recognition, 11 a.m. June 16; and the Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 23; the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through June 7 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For all ages. Registration is $2. For information, call Rose Cooper at 409-599-1409.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The 17th annual Let Her Alone Revival will be nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through June 7 at Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Bridgett Pierre Ned, Roshandra Hayes, Lisa Jones, Lisa Bell, and Sheryl Neal will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. June 21 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
