The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book booth on the second Sunday and third Thursday of each month at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market at The Bryan Museum. To sign up, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon May 31 at Dickinson Public Library at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to carry out its gratitude expedition thanking valued chamber members two Thursdays a month. Volunteers must be gainfully employed to participate. To sign up, email darcie@texascitychamber.cm or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
