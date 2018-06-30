Central Community Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 5301 Ave. R in Galveston. For information, call Bill Purdy, 409-457-4239.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. M. Todd and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 and July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 3 p.m. July 8 at 3901 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Edward E. Thomas and the Long Chapel C.M.E. Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-765-9539.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. July 10 through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. July 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 16 through July 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. There also will be a lock-in July 20 for grades 5-12. To register, call 409-925-2552.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. July 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon July 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings, and more will be on program. Tickets are $20 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685, or 409-392-0590.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
