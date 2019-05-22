The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
There is Hope Ministry will have its annual prayer conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2803 Fannin St. in La Marque. “Prayer Still Works” is the theme. For information, call 409-655-9760.
Hopewell Baptist Church will recognize its high school and college graduates at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-0173.
Rising Star Baptist Church will have its annual graduation recognition service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. All graduates are invited. Send in information to church by May 20. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 832-657-9385.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Joesph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its rescheduled Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ave. H in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-206-0128.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 3 through June 7 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For all ages. Registration is $2. For information, call Rose Cooper at 409-599-1409.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out June 7 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Dinners will be $10. For tickets and information, call Floyd Rowe, 409-933-2682.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
