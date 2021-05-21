Who: Clear Falls High School
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Odyssey Academy Galveston
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Texas A&M Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston
Info: Each graduate will have four tickets.
•••
Who: Abundant Life Christian School
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Abundant Life Christian Center auditorium, 601 Delany Road in La Marque
Info: No tickets required; live-stream available at alcc.tv.
•••
Who: O’Connell College Preparatory School
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston
Info: Will be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.
•••
Who: Dickinson High School
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker St. in Dickinson
Info: Each graduate will receive five tickets; COVID-19 protocols will be in place; masks required; live-stream information will be available at www.dickinsonisd.org.
•••
Who: Clear Springs High School
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Clear View High School
When: 8 a.m. Friday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: High Island High School
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Cardinal Football Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island
•••
Who: Hitchcock High School
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque
Info: Live-stream link will be shared on district’s Facebook page and at www.hitchcockisd.org; guests will gain entry with tickets from seniors; masks required.
•••
Who: Santa Fe High School
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe
Info: The event will be live-streamed. Tickets are required. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged.
•••
Who: Clear Brook High School
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Clear Horizons High School
When: 8 a.m. May 29
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Friendswood High School
When: 2 p.m. May 29
Where: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston
Info: Masks are required; seniors will get eight tickets for their guests; live-stream will be available on Facebook, YouTube and at www.myfisd.com; doors open at 12:30 p.m.
•••
Who: Clear Lake High School
When: 8 p.m. May 29
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Clear Creek High School
When: 8 p.m. May 30
Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster
Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.
•••
Who: Ball High School
When: 6 p.m. June 2
Where: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
Info: Seniors will get seven tickets for their guests; ceremony will be recorded and uploaded to Galveston ISD social media platforms on June 3; no live-stream will be available.
•••
Who: Texas City High School
When: 8 p.m. June 4
Where: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets for their guests; live-stream available at http://bit.ly/tchsgrad21.
•••
Who: Upward Hope Academy
When: 10 a.m. June 5
Where: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St. in Galveston
Info: No tickets required.
•••
Who: La Marque High School
When: 8 p.m. June 5
Where: Etheredge Stadium, corner of Magnolia Drive and Howell Avenue in La Marque
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets for their guests; live-stream available at http://bit.ly/lmhsgrad21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.