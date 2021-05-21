Who: Clear Falls High School

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Odyssey Academy Galveston

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Texas A&M Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston

Info: Each graduate will have four tickets.

•••

Who: Abundant Life Christian School

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Abundant Life Christian Center auditorium, 601 Delany Road in La Marque

Info: No tickets required; live-stream available at alcc.tv.

•••

Who: O’Connell College Preparatory School

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston

Info: Will be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

•••

Who: Dickinson High School

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker St. in Dickinson

Info: Each graduate will receive five tickets; COVID-19 protocols will be in place; masks required; live-stream information will be available at www.dickinsonisd.org.

•••

Who: Clear Springs High School

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Clear View High School

When: 8 a.m. Friday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: High Island High School

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Cardinal Football Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island

•••

Who: Hitchcock High School

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque

Info: Live-stream link will be shared on district’s Facebook page and at www.hitchcockisd.org; guests will gain entry with tickets from seniors; masks required.

•••

Who: Santa Fe High School

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe

Info: The event will be live-streamed. Tickets are required. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged.

•••

Who: Clear Brook High School

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Clear Horizons High School

When: 8 a.m. May 29

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Friendswood High School

When: 2 p.m. May 29

Where: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston

Info: Masks are required; seniors will get eight tickets for their guests; live-stream will be available on Facebook, YouTube and at www.myfisd.com; doors open at 12:30 p.m.

•••

Who: Clear Lake High School

When: 8 p.m. May 29

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Clear Creek High School

When: 8 p.m. May 30

Where: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

Info: Will be live-streamed at www.ccisd.net and on the district’s Facebook page; each senior will receive 10 guest tickets.

•••

Who: Ball High School

When: 6 p.m. June 2

Where: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston

Info: Seniors will get seven tickets for their guests; ceremony will be recorded and uploaded to Galveston ISD social media platforms on June 3; no live-stream will be available.

•••

Who: Texas City High School

When: 8 p.m. June 4

Where: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City

Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets for their guests; live-stream available at http://bit.ly/tchsgrad21.

•••

Who: Upward Hope Academy

When: 10 a.m. June 5

Where: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St. in Galveston

Info: No tickets required.

•••

Who: La Marque High School

When: 8 p.m. June 5

Where: Etheredge Stadium, corner of Magnolia Drive and Howell Avenue in La Marque

Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets for their guests; live-stream available at http://bit.ly/lmhsgrad21.

