Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will have its Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 502 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-8330.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its garage, plant and hamburger sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Youth Empowerment Saturday event for students in grades 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. Registration is free and is required. To RSVP, email presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
The South Texas District Association Baptist Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual Bible Band Conference at 9 a.m. today at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St., in Texas City. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-370-4473.
Gethsemane Baptist Church will have its fourth annual women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to noon today in the fellowship hall of Moody Memorial Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
Holy Family Parish will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival at 11 a.m. today at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, email theofficehfp@gmail.com or call 409-762-9646.
The Rescue Story Tour featuring Zach Williams will begin at 7 p.m. today at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque. We The Kingdom and Cain also will perform. For tickets and information, visit www.ticketservant.com.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its annual Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Pastor Kevin Jones, of a Greater House of Love Community Church, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Voices of the Mainland will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock Baptist Church, 207 S. Fulton St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will celebrate its 147th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Roy Nickerson and St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. “The Church in Motion” is the theme.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Clint Yancy will be the speaker. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 in its Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Unity Bay Area Houston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at 1911 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations will be accepted. For information, contact Ellen Rogers, ellenrog@gmail.com or 281-544-2450.
True Living Word Christian Church will host a Pastor’s and Minister’s Wives Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at 2413 Pecos St. in La Marque. “Women of Excellence” is the theme. For information, call Rose Caballero, 832-877-1948.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
A St. Joseph Altar and a spaghetti luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22 in the hall of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 400 FM 517 E., in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5212.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 19th anniversary, as well as its pastor and wife at 3:30 p.m. March 22 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. The Rev. Mark Cain and Fountain of Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. “20/20 Spiritual Vision” is the theme. For information, call 409-443-9240 or 409-974-0533.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will have a luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. March 24 at Compton Outreach Center, corner of 27th Street and Ball Ave., in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston District Women’s Department will present “A Spring Cleaning of the Heart & Soul” a women’s fellowship tea party at 11 a.m. March 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. Attendees also are encouraged to wear hats, gloves and accessories for the occasion. For information, call Annell James, 832-466-3859.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have a card party fundraiser benefiting Backpack Buddies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 per person and includes lunch. Must be purchased by March 25. To RSVP, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Senior Mission No. 1 will have its annual workshop at 9 a.m. April 4 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460.
The Chancel Choir of Aldersgate United Methodist Church will present “Remembering the Life of Jesus of Nazareth” at 10 a.m. April 5 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Sandra Woodlock, 409-789-3496.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 35th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 p.m. April 8 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. “Anointed of God, Appointed by God, and Appreciated for his Works” is the theme. For information, call 409-762-5642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.