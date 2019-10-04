The Music Department of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled annual garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Gregory Harris, 281-854-5471.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The ushers and nurses of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its ninth annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. An $8 donation per person is asked. Lynn Dwyer, from Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessing of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All pets should be on a leash. Donations of food, blankets and towels also will be accepted and will be given to the Galveston Island Humane Society. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Margie Schmidt and Claudia Stoker, president and vice president of ministry development for the AGLOW Southeast Texas area, will be the guest speakers. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its All Saints Day program at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Prophet Gustavo Paez will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 15; its Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. For information, call 409-763-2853.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
