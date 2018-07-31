Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon today at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Reclaiming Our Youth — One by One will have a youth and young adult summer revival nightly at 7 p.m. today through Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Ministers Michael Walrond III, DeAndré Beyonce and Edward Grogan III, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-2685.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Greater House of Love Community Church and Women’s Café will have its school supply drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 807 First St., Suite A, in La Marque. Free food will be available for donors. For information, call Mary Jones, 409-996-4457, or Dianna Holmes, 409-996-9224.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Intervention Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Devale Simmons, speaker); Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church, House of Prayer & Love and New Life Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash & Youth Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. Free school supplies and backpacks will be offered while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian. For information, call 832-887-3222.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will present its second annual Clean Up What You Messed Up program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Lisa Jones, Tess Beafneaux, Tot Jenkins, Sheryl Neal, Lisa Bell, Liz Stevenson, Laverne Moore, and Christine Newcost will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural raffle fundraiser through Sunday. First prize will be a 50-inch TV; second prize will be a full set of golf clubs; and the third prize will be $200 cash. For tickets and information, call Robert Scott at 281-222-3861.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Youth Praise & Worship Explosion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at 1607 Nasby in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The NASA Aglow Lighthouse will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Praise Chapel at 18615 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, email nasaaglow74@gmail.com.
