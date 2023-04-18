City meetings Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 183:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660April 251:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000April 279 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510May 14 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660May 23:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660May 33:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620May 154 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660May 163:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660May 231:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000May 259 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510June 54 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line. 