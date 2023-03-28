April 3
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
April 4
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
April 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
April 17
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
April 18
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
April 25
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
April 27
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
May 1
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
May 2
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
May 3
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
May 15
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
May 16
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
May 23
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
May 25
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
June 5
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
June 6
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
June 7
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
June 19
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
June 20
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
June 22
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
June 27
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
July 3
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
July 4
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
July 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
July 17
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
July 18
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
July 25
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Aug. 1
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 2
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
Aug. 7
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 15
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 21
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 22
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Aug. 24
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Sept. 4
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 6
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
Sept. 18
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 19
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 26
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Sept. 28
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Oct. 2
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Oct. 4
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
Oct. 16
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Oct. 10
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Oct. 24
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Oct. 26
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Nov. 1
3
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
Nov. 6
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov. 7
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov. 20
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov 21
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov. 23
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Nov. 28
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Dec. 4
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 6
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
Dec. 18
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 19
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 26
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Dec. 28
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.