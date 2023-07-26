Aug. 1
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 2
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111
Aug. 7
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 8
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Aug. 15
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 16
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111
Aug. 21
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Aug. 22
9 a.m.: Port of Galveston Finance Committee, Regular Meeting, Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 Rosenberg Ave. 8th Floor, 409-765-9321
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Aug. 24
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510 Sept. 4
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823
25th St., 409-797-3660 Sept. 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 6
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111
Sept. 12
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Sept. 18
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 19
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Sept. 20
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111
Sept. 26
9 a.m.: Port of Galveston Finance Committee, Regular Meeting, Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 Rosenberg Ave. 8th Floor, 409-765-9321
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Sept. 28
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Oct. 2
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Oct. 4
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111.
Oct. 10
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Oct. 16
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Oct. 18
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111.
Oct. 23
9 a.m: Port of Galveston Finance Committee, Regular Meeting, Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 Rosenberg Ave. 8th Floor, 409-765-9321
Oct. 24
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Oct. 26
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Nov. 1
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111.
Nov. 6
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov. 7
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Nov. 15
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111.
Nov. 16
9 a.m.: Port of Galveston Finance Committee, Regular Meeting, Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 Rosenberg Ave. 8th Floor, 409-765-9321
Nov. 20
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Nov 21
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Nov. 23
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
Nov. 28
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
Dec. 4
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 6
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3620
5 p.m.: Texas City Commission, City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N. Texas City. 409-948-3111.
Dec. 12
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Dec. 14
9 a.m.: Port of Galveston Finance Committee, Regular Meeting, Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 Rosenberg Ave. 8th Floor, 409-765-9321
Dec. 18
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 19
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St., 409-797-3660
Dec. 26
1:30 p.m.: Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St., 409-797-5000
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 SH 3, 281-337-2489.
Dec. 28
9 a.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St., 409-797-3510
