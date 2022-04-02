The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Discord. The anime series “Violet Evergarden” will be the topic. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
