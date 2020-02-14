GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Choo-Choo Valentine’s Train” edible craft event at 1 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Making a Way — Quilting in the African American Tradition” at 4 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will leave with a paper quilt block from the Underground Railroad Quilt. Sharon Gillins will lead the presentation. Parents and grandparents are welcome.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its baby time event for ages 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through April 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
