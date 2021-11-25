Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High around 75F. SSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Elves’ Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. “The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and The Russborough House Art Theft” by Anthony Amore will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
