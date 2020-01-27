Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
3:30 p.m. Friday: Tello Smiles, 1130 14th St. N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
DICKINSON
Texas Back in Business, which is a Hurricane Harvey recovery program for small businesses, will have an application outreach event and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
For information, visit TexasBackinBusiness.com or call Brittany Eck, 512-963-7800.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual membership banquet “Havana Nights” Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 175th annual meeting and legacy ball from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For information, call Sara Martin, 409-763-5326.
