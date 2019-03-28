GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour computer class (Basic Excel II) in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the class will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Local authors, Joy Jones and Jim Nelson, will have a book talk and signing from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a crafting workshop for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will make designs out of Perler beads.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will conclude its free Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmartino@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Bird Watching for Beginners” at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The program is for adult patrons. For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
Author Jacqueline K. Pope will have a book signing and discussion of her book “Broken Hearts Forgotten Promises: Break the Cycle & Start Anew” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through April 29 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Family Fun Night: Don’t Be Fooled at 7 p.m. Monday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Bookish fun for the whole family on April Fool’s Day will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through April 30 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
