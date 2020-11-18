GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host its “it’s 5 o’clock Somewhere!” online auction daily at 5 p.m. through today at www.TCLMchamber.com/online-auction.
Auction items are still being accepted until Nov. 6. To donate, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual banquet Jan. 21 at a time and location to be determined. Nominations for the Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Leslie Hayley Community Service Award, and Small Business of the Year will be accepted through Jan. 4. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 176th annual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.