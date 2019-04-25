The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its fifth annual Veterans Health & Resources Fair from noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Vendors will include health care providers, financial institutions, local retailers, and federal, state and county government agencies. Open to all veterans.
Visit www.com.edu.
LEAGUE CITY
Mossman Elementary School will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 4050 Village Way.
Attendees should enter through the courtyard area for a ceremony and reception afterward.
To RSVP, email shunt@ccisd.net.
TEXAS CITY
The Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium Academic Symposium will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in LRC 131 at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/symposium or call Dalel Serda at 409-933-8497, or Shinya Wakao at 409-933-8107.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Young Gardeners Program at Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87.
Sponsored by Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, the community and school garden will open in the fall.
For information, call Nan Wilson at 206-653-6326.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have the grand opening of its “Lettuce Eat” Food Market from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2412 61st St.
For information, email ljones@odyacad.com, lhess@odyacad.com, ahallback@odyacad.com, or call 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St.
The group also will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its board of trustees meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
The school also will have its grand opening of its renovated student center and dedication of the Bennie Matthews Commons at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its Student Center grand opening and dedication of Bennie Matthews Commons at 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1200 Amburn Road.
The school also will celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The event will showcase the Eastern Pearls Troupe, and authentic Vietnamese food will be served. For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is offering seniors of Hitchcock High School a chance to apply for $1,000 scholarships. Applications are available at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. May 3 is the deadline to apply. For information, call 409-986-9224.
