Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
4 p.m. Tuesday: Gulf Coast Attainable Housing Foundation, 1536 Texas Ave.
3 p.m. Thursday: Texas First Choice Realty, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 160.
Webster
4:30 p.m. Wednesday: University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake campus hospital, 200 Blossom St.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Motivational & Inspirational Wednesday event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doreen Hughes will lead the presentation. Registration is $10 per person and can be found at https://58401111296.eventbrite.com.
HOUSTON
The Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership will have its BayTran Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Houston Marriott Hotel at 9100 Interstate 45 S.
Carrie Patman, Metro chairman, will be the keynote speaker. To RSVP, email president@baytran.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland group will have a kickoff event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chamber at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Sam Navarro with Apache Industrial Services will lead the presentation. For information, call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
