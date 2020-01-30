FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1, Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket- information-for-matilda.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. today, Saturday, and Thursday through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a fundraiser event from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S.
Participants must present a copy of the flyer in store or use the promo code 308299 for online orders. Twenty percent of all sales that day will go to the class.
For a flyer or information, contact Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org or 409-938-4261.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Regional Employment and Transition Expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The expo is for parents who have children with special needs to make connections with services and support groups in the community which will help their children succeed in entering adulthood.
Admission is free, but registration is asked. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/tpmvt7v, or call Janice Johnston and leave a message, 409-682-5500.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Fine Arts Department and its Foundation for The Future will present a “Celebration of American Music: A Tribute to Black History” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
