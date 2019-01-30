GALVESTON
The fourth annual Women In Industry Conference will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Women are encouraged to attend to learn about expanding opportunities in the petrochemical and industrial trades industries.
For information, visit energizeHouston.org, or contact Kelly Dando at kdando@lee.edu or 281-425-6221.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
Vision Galveston will have its Galveston “Big Choices” Public Workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2.
For information, visit Eventbrite or email lwhite@uwgalv.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Mutual Assistance Partnership will have its workplace safety forum from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Members from the Galveston police, fire, EMS, and fire marshal’s offices will be on the panel.
The free forum is open to small businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations.
For information, contact Corlie Jackson at cjackson@gc-map.org or 409-539-5025 or 409-739-2795.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Jamal Kheiry, from Marathon, and Rich Wells, from Dow Chemical, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 50th anniversary and have its annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $85 per person. Reserved tables also are available.
To RSVP and get more information, visit www.texascitychamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Feb. 7; and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8;
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Education Expo and Lemonade Day Galveston County Kickoff from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Odyssey Academy at 2412 61st St.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Legislative Update Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
