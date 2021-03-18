Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will present “Zoom: Page Turner Adventures presents Happily Ever Laughter” at 2:30 p.m. daily through today via Zoom. Supplies can be picked up at the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston, in advance. Must register and space is limited. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its “Find a Story Walk Near You” spring break event through Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. (“Dandy,” by Ame Dyckman); McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. (“I Am Every Good Thing,” by Derrick Barnes); Crockett Park, 2601 53rd St. (“What About Worms!?,” by Ryan T. Higgins) in Galveston. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will offer its “Take & Make” Watercolor Resist Art Project while supplies last through Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Schedule a grab bag or curbside pickup online at https://rosenberg-library.org/curbside or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.