The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Texas and Texans During World War II” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The lecture will feature distinguished Texas historian Bill O’Neal. Admission is free.
For information, call 409-944-1302.
TEXAS CITY
The 14th annual Community Recognition Celebration honoring the La Marque Legacy Hall, Texas City Hall of Honor, Texas City Independent School District partners and honorees will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Oct. 26 to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Nov. 2 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are available at www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
