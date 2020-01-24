Ribbon cuttings
La Marque
1 p.m. today: A-Leading Insurance Agency, 2600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B.
Texas City
Noon today: World Gym, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
3:30 p.m. Friday: Tello Smiles, 1130 14th St. N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
DICKINSON
Texas Back in Business, which is a Hurricane Harvey recovery program for small businesses, will have an application outreach event and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
For information, visit TexasBackinBusiness.com or call Brittany Eck, 512-963-7800.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual membership banquet “Havana Nights” Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The reception will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 175th annual meeting and legacy ball from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, contact Sara Martin, smartin@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Feb. 4 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 26 at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Representatives from NuStar will be on program.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 23 by emailing José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or calling 409-945-0492.
