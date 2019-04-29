GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through May 20 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 28 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 29 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its “May the 4th Be With You — Part 1” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room; and “May the 4th Be With You — Part 2” from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 13-18; various activities will be available. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. May 6 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a crafting event for ages 18 and older from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 7 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Coastal Crafts — Cleopatra’s Bracelet with artist Annette Kinslow” will be presented.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 8 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 9 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 10 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
